Georgia Carolina State Fair Rolling in Augusta Through Oct. 26

Bright lights and cheerful sounds fill the Augusta fairgrounds through Oct. 26, as the Georgia Carolina State Fair is back in town.

Rebecca Allen
Visitors can watch animals, cheer on pageant contestants, spin on carnival rides, or grab a bite from local vendors. Proceeds flow back into Central Savannah River Area groups that need it most.

"Every night we're here where we'd love to have anyone come down and enjoy the fair. It's a family event, it's all the money that we raised go back to our community," said Bryan Evans, president of Augusta Exchange Club, according to WRDW.

Each night brings something new to the fairgrounds. Military members get in free on Mondays, while Wednesday is member guest night. 

Gates open at 5 p.m. weekdays, with weekend fun starting at noon.

