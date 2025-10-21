ContestsEvents
Finneas and Billie Eilish Start Working on New Music Together

At the Nobody Wants This season two premiere in Los Angeles, Finneas shared word of fresh music in the works with his sister Billie Eilish. The musician spilled the news…

Melissa Lianne
L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

At the Nobody Wants This season two premiere in Los Angeles, Finneas shared word of fresh music in the works with his sister Billie Eilish. The musician spilled the news while attending the Oct. 16 event, where his track "Palomino" will feature in the new season.

"We are working on stuff," Finneas told Variety. The 28-year-old kept quiet about when fans might hear the new tracks.

The buzz started at the Nobody Wants This launch party. Stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody joined Finneas as his song "Palomino" took its place in the show's music lineup.

The duo's most recent team-up brought Hit Me Hard and Soft to life in 2024. Since 2017, their work has topped charts and won awards worldwide. Despite the pressures of continuing to release hit music, Finneas emphasizes slowing down to create an album he can be "super proud of and have no regrets about and then give that to people," per Just Jared.

This update follows big moments for both musicians. Just days ago, Billie caught attention when a fan attempted to pull her into the crowd during a live show, as covered by Rolling Stone. Finneas, meanwhile, got engaged on Sept. 24.

Staying tight-lipped about details, Finneas added to Variety, "I don't want to give an exact date yet, just in case it turns out to be wrong, but we are both really excited to make it."

Billie EilishFinneas
Melissa LianneWriter
