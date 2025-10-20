Selena Gomez Joins Billionaire Club With Rare Beauty Success and Strategic Ventures

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty shot to a $2.7 billion worth in 2025, putting her among America's youngest self-made billionaires.

At the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in D.C., Gomez credited Taylor Swift's wisdom for her brand's rise. "She's one of the most brilliant people I've ever met. She is very strong in her lane, and she gives great advice all the time," Gomez said, as reported by People.

Swift's key insight, per Fortune, "If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room."

This pushed Gomez to build a skilled team who understood her brand's goals.

Back in 2020, skeptics doubted her business sense. "I think a lot of people would have preconceived ideas of what I'm good at, and I should stay in my lane," Gomez said, per Fortune. "But what I'm here to do is make a difference."

Her brand's wild success catapulted her into the ranks of billionaire musicians like Swift, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

Gomez has leveraged her financial success to champion for mental health awareness.

The Rare Impact Fund, launched alongside Gomez's beauty brand, gives 1% of sales to youth mental health causes. With a $100 million fundraising goal, the fund is already partnered with 30 non-profit organizations worldwide. Elyse Cohen, the brand's chief impact officer, said the move was risky but worth it.

"We took risks from day one, and it's part of how we created the lane that we created in the beauty industry," Cohen said, per Fortune.