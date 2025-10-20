ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Selena Gomez Joins Billionaire Club With Rare Beauty Success and Strategic Ventures

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty shot to a $2.7 billion worth in 2025, putting her among America’s youngest self-made billionaires.  At the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in D.C., Gomez credited…

Melissa Lianne
Selena Gomez attends Rare Beauty's Rare Eau de Parfum Launch Party at Santa Monica Post Office on August 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty shot to a $2.7 billion worth in 2025, putting her among America's youngest self-made billionaires. 

At the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in D.C., Gomez credited Taylor Swift's wisdom for her brand's rise. "She's one of the most brilliant people I've ever met. She is very strong in her lane, and she gives great advice all the time," Gomez said, as reported by People.

Swift's key insight, per Fortune, "If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room." 

This pushed Gomez to build a skilled team who understood her brand's goals. 

Back in 2020, skeptics doubted her business sense. "I think a lot of people would have preconceived ideas of what I'm good at, and I should stay in my lane," Gomez said, per Fortune. "But what I'm here to do is make a difference." 

Her brand's wild success catapulted her into the ranks of billionaire musicians like Swift, Jay-Z, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna.

Gomez has leveraged her financial success to champion for mental health awareness.

The Rare Impact Fund, launched alongside Gomez's beauty brand, gives 1% of sales to youth mental health causes. With a $100 million fundraising goal, the fund is already partnered with 30 non-profit organizations worldwide. Elyse Cohen, the brand's chief impact officer, said the move was risky but worth it.

"We took risks from day one, and it's part of how we created the lane that we created in the beauty industry," Cohen said, per Fortune.

The star also co-founded a mental health platform, Wondermind, in 2021. Though the platform reported financial difficulties in 2025, Gomez brushed off the rumors, per Fortune: "All I'll say is that most of it is definitely fabricated, but I definitely did my part." 

Selena GomezTaylor Swift
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
MusicKylie Jenner Steps Into the Pop Star Era with ‘Fourth Strike’Kayla Morgan
Max Martin speaks onstage during the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards on April 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicMax Martin Gets Record 26th No. 1 as Producer with Taylor Swift’s Latest HitJennifer Eggleston
Amy Winehouse performs during the 46664 concert in celebration of Nelson Mandela's life at Hyde Park
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: October 20Megan Zahnd
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect