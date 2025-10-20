ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

North Augusta Gets $1M Grant for Environmental Clean-up; More Funding in the Pipeline

Federal officials awarded North Augusta $1 million to repair storm damage from Hurricane Helene. The city awaits word on an additional $1.3 million.

Rebecca Allen
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: In this aerial view, Joel Chacon uses a chainsaw to cut up a tree that lays on top of a shed as the area recovers from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 05, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. The Hurricane has left over 200 people dead across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Federal officials awarded North Augusta $1 million to repair storm damage from Hurricane Helene. The city awaits word on an additional $1.3 million. Through the USDA's Natural Resources program, crews will fix seven spots in local water basins.

At Willow Wick creek, workers have finished most repairs. They've also removed mud and debris near the River Club, where a pond had filled with storm waste. Short-term fixes started with $42,000 in city cash.

"It was very hard to derive," Zeaser said about cost estimates per The Post and Courier. "We had no basis; we had a creek full of trees."

The second funding request sits in limbo during the federal shutdown. If approved, crews would tackle additional storm-damaged sites found in recent checks. Officials spotted these problems weeks after Helene struck.

Past success with federal aid shows promise. In 2022, the city spent just $1.6 million of a $2.45 million grant to fix Pole Branch after Hurricane Sally, coming in lower than the initial estimates.

Workers now focus on stopping soil loss, clearing built-up muck, and removing fallen trees from streams. 

North Augusta
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
augusta players
Local NewsAugusta Players Roll Out ’30 Under 30′ Ticket Deal for Young Theater FansRebecca Allen
A hospital room with a bed and a phone
Local NewsAiken Regional Plans Second North Augusta Emergency Room Set To Open Fall 2026Rebecca Allen
The entrance to a Publix Super Market
Local NewsPublix Pulls Vanilla Ice Cream from Shelves Due to Missing Egg Warning on LabelDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect