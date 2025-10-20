Augusta Players Roll Out ’30 Under 30′ Ticket Deal for Young Theater Fans

A new ticket deal hits the Augusta stage scene. Young arts fans aged 18-30 can now purchase seats for just $30 at Saturday night shows. The deal starts this month.

Any seat at 7:30 p.m. Saturday shows fall under this new price point. It marks the first age-specific discount in the Augusta Players' history.

The discount works for How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Legally Blonde, and Once Upon a Mattress.