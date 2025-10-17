Halsey Kicks Off Global Tour Celebrating ‘Badlands’ 10th Anniversary

At Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, Halsey lit up the night on Oct. 14. The show marked day one of their Back to Badlands Tour, a worldwide run marking ten years since their first album hit the charts.

Fans will catch the music across three continents through Feb. 2026. The first night blazed through 30 songs, mixing old and new. Early hits from Badlands shared the stage with fresh tracks that got the crowd moving.

"With Badlands, I think I succeeded in the way that I did because I didn't know what it was like to fail yet," Halsey said, according to Life & Style Mag.

"Gasoline" started the night with a bang. The show mixed things up — "Coming Down" got rough and raw, "The Lighthouse" turned into a country disco mix, and "Young God" soared with strings and soft piano notes.

In 2015, Badlands rose to number two on Billboard's top chart. Since then, it's gone double platinum in the U.S. and made waves across the UK, Canada, and Australia.

A fresh take on Badlands dropped this August, packed with crisp sound and two new music videos. When tickets went up for sale, fans rushed to buy. This led to extra shows in four major cities.

The music moves south through Mexico City, then zigzags across the U.S. — Dallas to Atlanta, up to Philly and Boston, over to D.C., Minneapolis, and Chicago, then west to Denver. Next stop: Europe.

Across the ocean, the beats will pulse through Amsterdam's clubs and Berlin's halls. Paris lights up next, followed by three UK stops that wrap up the European run. Down under, Australian fans get their turn as the tour winds down in mid-February.

This tour picks up right where Halsey's For My Last Trick Tour left off just months ago.