Aiken Regional Plans Second North Augusta Emergency Room Set To Open Fall 2026

A new 13-bed emergency center is scheduled to open next fall on Martintown Road in North Augusta. This will be Aiken Regional Medical Center's second site in the area, following their success at Sweetwater. The added facility addresses the increasing medical needs in this rapidly growing district.

"That's the concept of freestanding emergency rooms. It's a way for people to access full emergency services without having to go into the city or having to drive 30 minutes out of their way to get to a major hospital," said Elisha Ford, director of nursing for Aiken Regional Medical Centers' ER at Sweetwater, per the Post and Courier.

Like its Sweetwater counterpart, the new site will provide full emergency care. Patients can get X-rays, scans, and lab tests. The center will also serve walk-in patients who need basic medical tests.

Strong demand pushed plans for this second site forward. The first year at Sweetwater saw 12,000 patients — twice the expected number.

"Sweetwater is extremely busy; it's one of the busiest freestandings in the UHS healthcare system," Ford told North Augusta Chamber of Commerce members on Oct. 9, 2025.