Justin Bieber Reaches Out to Fans for Music Projects, Lands Coachella Headlining Spot in 2026

Breaking from standard music industry methods, Justin Bieber sent a direct call to Los Angeles fans through Instagram. The 31-year-old star made this move just after his SWAG II album hit streaming platforms.

"Hit me on DM if you wanna make music and ur in LA," wrote Bieber to his 293 million Instagram followers, according to The News. Since his 2021 album Justice, he's kept a low profile in the studio.

Big news struck when Coachella picked him to headline their 2026 festival. Bieber broke more industry traditions by negotiating the deal directly, without agents, and his contract sets a record-breaking payment that tops all past Coachella headliners. When tickets dropped, they vanished within minutes.

His fresh track "Bad Honey" points to new sounds ahead. The video puts him in a dimly lit bar, mouthing words while scenes shift around him.

Life has been good to the singer lately. Before this announcement, he marked seven years with his wife, Hailey. The couple spent the winter in Canada, sharing pictures on social media that showed them against snowy peaks, wrapped in thick coats by a frozen lake.

Their son Jack Blues Bieber turned one last August, sparking a huge celebration.