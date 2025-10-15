Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Candace

Aiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Candace:

Candace is the longest resident at the shelter and is so loved by the volunteers.

She is rarely in her kennel as she is the easiest walker and will even run right next to you! She loves other dogs, so she is often in playgroups. Why is she still at the shelter? Someone at sometime let her down, and now she only trusts those at the shelter.

If you can save her, please do. She will make a great companion after you walk her a couple of times and show her kindness.

Candace's fee is waived to good people. The shelter is full, and her need for adoption is great.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

