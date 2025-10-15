ContestsEvents
The Chainsmokers Set to Drop New EP ‘Breathe’ on October 24

Melissa Lianne
(L-R) Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers perform at the Diplo's Honky Tonk during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

The Chainsmokers will release Breathe, an eight-track EP, on Oct. 24. It marks their first major work since No Hard Feelings hit streaming services last year. The GRAMMY winners back the EP with live shows across North America and Mexico.

Four singles from recent months make up half the EP. Their latest hit "Smooth" turns social mishaps into infectious beats. The track list also features "White Wine & Adderall," "Spaces," and "Helium" — each bringing its own twist to their signature style.

Raw emotion meets sharp production skills on this record. Drew and Alex mix deep bass lines with bright synths, crafting songs that stick in your head for days.

The pair keeps pushing musical boundaries. Critics praised No Hard Feelings in 2024, and fans sent it straight to the charts.

They've been busy playing shows to promote the EP. Oct. 11 saw them at XS Night Club in Vegas, then rushing to Napa's Palm Tree Music Festival. By month's end, they'll rock Festival Pulso GNP in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico, before returning to Vegas.

Want the EP before everyone else? Visit the duo's website to pre-save Breathe. It drops on every major platform on Oct. 24. Fans can also buy tickets for the current tour. 

grammyThe Chainsmokers
Melissa LianneWriter
