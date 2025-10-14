Toys for Tots Opens Applications in Augusta, Needs Donations for Older Kids
Augusta's Toys for Tots has started its yearly gift drive. The group is seeking more presents for teens, as applications for the 2025 holiday season are now open.
Keith Phillips, who runs Richmond County's program, stressed a key need. "We're getting a lot of toys that're coming in, but for the younger kids," Phillips said per WRDW/WAGT. "We're looking for people to donate for the kids as up because we run our way up to 18, 19 years old. So we need toys to try and provide for those kids as well."
More than 82,000 kids received gifts through the drive across Augusta's neighborhoods in 2024.
Parents can register their children through the Augusta Toys for Tots website. Staff will match each child with age-fitting presents as donations fill their shelves.