Toys for Tots Opens Applications in Augusta, Needs Donations for Older Kids

Augusta's Toys for Tots has started its yearly gift drive. The group is seeking more presents for teens, as applications for the 2025 holiday season are now open.

Keith Phillips, who runs Richmond County's program, stressed a key need. "We're getting a lot of toys that're coming in, but for the younger kids," Phillips said per WRDW/WAGT. "We're looking for people to donate for the kids as up because we run our way up to 18, 19 years old. So we need toys to try and provide for those kids as well."