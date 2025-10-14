ContestsEvents
South Carolina Church Group Fixes Eight Aiken County Homes With Project BRICK

A team from First Baptist Church of Jackson spent a week fixing homes across Aiken County. Their October work brought much-needed repairs to houses through Project BRICK.

Rebecca Allen
A team from First Baptist Church of Jackson spent a week fixing homes across Aiken County. Their October work brought much-needed repairs to houses through Project BRICK, a free service for those unable to maintain their homes.

"The goal is to help people who can't do for themselves, and secondly, they want to present Christ to them and their neighbors," said Reverend Rick West of First Baptist Church of Burnettown, according to The Post and Courier.

Teams tackled broken roofs, damaged floors, faulty wiring, and bathroom issues. Each location had 12 to 15 workers, led by skilled managers, like Martin Stanley.

Project BRICK's founder, Reverend Brian Henderson, pointed out stark needs in the community. "In some of these houses, they've been living without power or without water — things that we take for granted every day," Henderson said.

One woman shared that she'd spent four years washing with cold water from a pipe. Project BRICK stepped in, giving her a working bathroom and kitchen.

Starting in Allendale County, the project branched into Aiken County this year. Workers as young as 11 pitch in, each donating $250 and seven days to help repair homes.

Rebecca AllenWriter
