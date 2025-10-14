Demi Lovato Unveils Joyful Album ‘It’s Not That Deep’ With Viral Hit ‘Kiss’

Demi Lovato's new single "Kiss" hits streaming platforms ahead of her dance-pop album It's Not That Deep, set to drop October 24 through Island Records.

Producer Zhone crafted the track's playful vibe. "I kiss for fun, it's fun to kiss / I use my tongue li-li-li-like this," sings Lovato in the carefree anthem.

91 Rules directed the music video, which shows Lovato moving through scenes of kissing couples in a studio. The shots match the song's light, spontaneous spirit.

At the National PrEP Day event where she first played the song, Lovato said, per People, "MISTR is doing incredible work for the community. Everyone's health care should be accessible and affordable, especially when it comes to life-saving medication like PrEP."

The new 11-track collection marks a shift from her rock albums Holy Fvck (2022) and Revamped (2023). Fans got early tastes with singles "Fast" and "Here All Night."

Confirmed songs on the album:

"Fast"

"Here All Night"

"Frequency"

"Let You Go"

"Sorry to Myself"

"Little Bit"

"Say It"

"In My Head"

"Kiss"

"Before I Knew You"

"Ghost"

Working with Zhone, who's shaped hits for Charli XCX and Kylie Minogue, Lovato returns to her pop roots with fresh dance beats and catchy hooks.

The Oct. 24 release follows Lovato's May wedding to musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, adding personal joy to her musical shift.