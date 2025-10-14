ContestsEvents
Aiken SPCA Opens First 24/7 Pet Microchip Scanner to Help Lost Pets Get Home

Veterinarian checks microchip implant using scanner device under the skin of little chihuahua dog during appointment. The lost pet was brought to the veterinary hospital to find the owner
A new 24-hour pet microchip scanning station opened at the SPCA Albrecht Center in Aiken, South Carolina. This first-of-its-kind station in the U.S. runs day and night, making it simple to check stray animals for identification chips.

The scanning unit sits near the entrance next to a food pantry for pets. Simple steps guide users through the scanning process and finding pet owners.

"People come in on a daily basis not only just to give away stray animals but just to help find their owners," said Jade Garrett, events and fundraising manager at the SPCA Albrecht Center, according to WRDW/WAGT.

The installation met its target date after the initial August announcement. Volunteers from Union Agener Animal Health helped set the station up.

"It feels great to give back, especially to help out folks to help out animals," said Robert Tripp Mims, a Union Agener Animal Health volunteer. "We've been doing this basically every year. We couldn't do it last year because of the hurricane, so it feels good to get back out in the community and help folks."

