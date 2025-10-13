Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Set to Stream Live on Disney+ With Star-Packed Lineup

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will stage its 2025 induction ceremony on Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, streaming live on Disney+ and airing as a primetime special on ABC on Jan. 1, 2026, with repeat availability on Hulu.

“Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers”, John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. “These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever.”

The 2025 class includes the performer inductees Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes, alongside honorees Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon (Musical Influence), Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye (Musical Excellence), and Lenny Waronker (Ahmet Ertegun Award).

This year's presenter and performance roster features high-profile names, including Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Elton John, Missy Elliott, Iggy Pop, and Questlove. Some acts will pay tribute to inductees: Flea is slated to perform a medley honoring Cyndi Lauper, Brandi Carlile will cover Soundgarden, and Olivia Rodrigo may take on material by Jack White / the White Stripes.

The induction of Bad Company is said to have been driven in large part by fan efforts, and surviving original members Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs, and Simon Kirke will participate in the celebration. Though symbolic fan voting was won by Phish, the final selections were made by industry experts.

Among the inductees is Joe Cocker, who passed away in 2014; his inclusion is supported by the artist community and the enduring reverence for his legacy. Warren Zevon will be honored via the Musical Influence Award.