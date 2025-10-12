HBCU Good Trouble Classic Back at Lucy Craft Laney in Augusta, Oct. 18

Two football giants clash next week as Fort Valley State meets Savannah State at Augusta's Lucy Craft Laney Stadium. The Good Trouble Heritage Football Classic marks a return to this storied field on Oct. 18.

ESPN+ will stream the game at 3 p.m. The match pits two Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference rivals against each other on neutral ground in Georgia's river region.

"The biggest thing is the atmosphere we bring in Augusta, Ga. We're right in the perfect spot. Downtown is close for everyone to get here within ten minutes. We have a good-sized stadium to hold the capacity of a college crowd. And we have a lot of space for parking," said Laney head coach Ronnie Baker, according to WRDW/WAGT.

Baker brings years of experience to this event. His past includes stints coaching Benedict College in the 2016 classic, plus time with Albany State during their classic appearance.