Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame Inducting Gilbert, Michel in Oct. 31 Ceremony

Sony Michel had his share of memorable moments in the Georgia-Florida rivalry.

Four athletes will be inducted to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame this Oct. 31 at Jacksonville's Hyatt Regency Riverfront. The 2025 class pairs Florida's Brandon James and Todd Johnson with Georgia's Freddie Gilbert and Sony Michel.

As a return specialist from 2006-2009, James shattered records. His stats include 2,718 yards on kickoffs, 1,371 on punts, and 4,089 total return yards. In 2008, he won the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year. James helped bring two national titles back to Gainesville.

Johnson played in the Gators' backfield for four straight years. From 1999 through 2002, he started 35 games and showed up for 47. The hard-hitting safety grabbed nine picks and eight loose balls. His standout year came in 2000, with 102 tackles and five interceptions.

On the Georgia side, Gilbert played from 1980 to 1983. The Griffin native crushed ball carriers and quarterbacks alike, stacking up 233 tackles and 26 sacks. He never tasted defeat against Florida, with the 1982 shutout win standing as his crown jewel. His final season brought All-America recognition and capped a run that started with the 1980 national crown.

Michel's stats include 3,638 yards and 33 scores for Georgia. In the NFL, he won two Super Bowl rings, split between New England and Los Angeles.

"Jacksonville has served as the stage for the Florida-Georgia rivalry since 1933," said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan in a release, according to 247Sports. "As we gear up for this year's game, we are proud to honor some of the players who have contributed to the legacy of this cherished tradition."