This Day in Top 40 History: October 10

Oct. 10 is stacked with milestones. Elvis hit the charts, Neil Diamond scored his first No. 1 hit, Radiohead released an album with a twist, and one of the Goo Goo Dolls drummers was born. With some chaos at an Aerosmith show and a guitar company launch, this day touches almost every corner of music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some important songs were released on Oct. 10:

1956: Elvis Presley's "Love Me Tender" entered the Billboard Top 100 chart. It later climbed all the way to No. 1.

Cultural Milestones

This day also saw births, chaos, and cultural shifts:

1954: David Lee Roth was born in Bloomington, Indiana. Loud, flamboyant, and built for television, he became Van Halen's iconic frontman.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Plenty of music was made, recorded, or reinvented on this day:

1963: Elvis Presley recorded his vocals for "Kissin' Cousins" at MGM's soundstage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Oct. 10 also saw some celebrations and tough turns:

1902: Orville Gibson founded the Gibson Mandolin-Guitar Company in Michigan. By the 1930s, Gibson would be shaping the sound of rock with the first commercially successful electric guitar.

