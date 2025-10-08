Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Duke
Get To Know Duke: This elegant gentleman is Duke, who possesses all the good traits of a Siberian Husky. He’s so smart, well-mannered, and deeply sweet like a puppy. He…
Get To Know Duke:
This elegant gentleman is Duke, who possesses all the good traits of a Siberian Husky.
He’s so smart, well-mannered, and deeply sweet like a puppy. He loves people and does great with other large, friendly dogs.
Duke is 6 years old and weighs 83 lbs. He seems to be housetrained, as he never potties in his kennel, even when that means waiting a long time.
He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm-negative. His coat is badly matted and needs attention. His adoption fee is $35.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
