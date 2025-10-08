ContestsEvents
Ulta, Other Major Retailers Set To Revamp North Augusta Shopping Center

A new Ulta Beauty store will open at North Augusta’s Edgewood Square, marking the fifth big store to join the center’s transformation since last year.

Rebecca Allen
NOVATO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: A view of an Ulta Beauty store on August 28, 2025 in Novato, California. Beauty products retailer Ulta Beauty will report second-quarter earnings today after the closing bell. ()
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The makeup store plans to open in 2026. Hobby Lobby opened at the end of 2024. Burlington and Five Below plan to open next summer.  A fifth unnamed store will also open in 2026.

The shops will fill locations left empty when other stores moved out. After Roses left this summer, Burlington and the unnamed store claimed the space. Five Below picked a spot next to Hobby Lobby.

District 4 School Board member Colen Lindell spoke to WRDW, "That's a shopping center that has been dead for a little while. Hobby Lobby was a big deal because it helped repurpose that space."

Casa Di Pizza owner Amanda Carr sees more people walking through her doors. "We're hoping that it'll bring in more foot traffic for us. Hobby Lobby has helped because we had old customers who hadn't been in a while, decided to come back and see us."

The parking lot was recently renovated. Dutch Bros. Coffee got permission to build at the site from North Augusta's Board of Zoning Appeals.

Kelsey and Wynn Westerfield told WRDW they like the changes: "We live five minutes from here, so it's very convenient instead of having to go into Augusta."

North Augusta
Rebecca AllenWriter
