Salvation Army Starts Online Angel Tree Sign-ups Across Augusta Region

Rebecca Allen
Christmas street decorations from artificial Christmas tree branches
Online registration opened recently for the Angel Tree program in Augusta. Sign-up locations include schools, libraries, and churches throughout the region, making it easier for families to get gifts this holiday season.

"Angel Tree is one of the most powerful ways our community comes together to make sure every child experiences the joy of Christmas," said Major Jonathan Raymer, according to WRDW/WAGT. "Each year, generous neighbors step up to sponsor local 'angels' — providing toys, clothing, and essentials that relieve a real burden for parents."

Augusta residents can sign up on the Salvation Army's website. This program pairs kind-hearted donors with kids aged 12 and under who need gifts during the winter holidays.

"Every year, Angel Tree allows us to bring the hope of Christmas to children who might otherwise go without," said Captain April Davis per ABC News 4.

Those who would like to volunteer to help at registration events or during gift distribution can call 854-202-0402 or send an email.

Salvation Army
