Meta Powers New South Carolina Data Center With $100M Solar Farm

A $100 million solar site will power Meta's new $800 million server hub in South Carolina. The 850-acre project marks the tech firm's first push into the state's computing infrastructure.

Silicon Ranch will build and run the 100-megawatt site near Cordova. Power will flow to Meta's future Graniteville center through local electric groups Central and Aiken Electric Cooperative.

"As Meta progresses construction on our data center in South Carolina, we are pleased to join our new utility partners Central and Aiken Electric Cooperative and our long-term trusted partner Silicon Ranch to announce this project together," said Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy at Meta, according to Energy Digital.

This marks the 18th joint effort between the two firms across four states. Their combined green power output now tops 1,500 megawatts, with total investments above $2.5 billion.

"Domestic infrastructure and access to energy are among the most critical factors for economic development," said Reagan Farr, CEO of Silicon Ranch, to Energy Digital. "We're honored by the confidence and trust that Meta continues to place in our team."

The site will add special grasses and plant zones to help bees and other insects thrive. Silicon Ranch wants U.S.-made parts for most building needs.

Rob Hochstetler from Central Electric stressed the value for state power needs. "Central is laser-focused on meeting our state's growing energy demands at competitive prices and in a safe and responsible manner," he said.