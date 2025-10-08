Halsey Kicks Off Global Club Tour to Celebrate ‘Badlands’ 10th Anniversary

Starting October 14, music fans will pack small venues worldwide as Halsey returns to their roots. The star plans intimate shows across three continents to mark ten years since Badlands first shook up the music scene.

"A Badlands club tour. Tiny venues. GA floors. 10 years later. I've been waiting a decade to re-live it all over again with you," wrote Halsey on X.

To mark this milestone, fans got two gifts: a special edition of the album and new music videos for "Gasoline" and "Drive." Tyler Posey, who starred in the first "Colors" video, makes a return in the intense new "Gasoline" clip.

The "Drive" video takes a bold stance. Multiple versions of the musician appear on screen while warning viewers: "The world that you live in was designed to keep you terrified of what happens beyond the burden of their control."

The shows start in LA, then roll through Mexico City by October 22. Fans across Dallas, Atlanta, and six more U.S. cities can catch performances until mid-November. Short, packed venues will bring back the raw energy of early club days.

When 2026 hits, the music moves north to Toronto on Jan. 9. NYC gets its turn January 13, with Detroit following on the 17th. The tour then crosses the Atlantic. Amsterdam kicks off the European leg on January 22, with five more cities leading to a London finale on February 3.