Georgia Bulldogs Jump Into Top 10 After Kentucky Win, Look Ahead to Auburn

Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.

After beating Kentucky 35-14, Georgia shot back into the AP Poll's top 10. This week's matchup pits them against Auburn, with odds makers giving Georgia a slight edge.

"I was excited about our guys getting a fast start today," head coach Kirby Smart said, according to DawgNation. "I think that was the goal. It's the goal every game, but to start early and start fast, I thought we had good energy on offense."

Dillon Bell caught four passes for a total of 68 yards while finding the end zone twice on the ground. First-year tight end Elyiss Williams made his mark with three catches for 48 yards.

In his starting debut, Chauncey Bowens blasted through gaps for 70 yards. His first two runs for 13 and 19 yards set the tone right away.

At quarterback, Gunner Stockton's legs did the talking with two scores. Though he took more risks throwing deep, one pass ended up with the other team.

Justin Williams stopped six plays cold, including a big tackle in the backfield. Demello Jones shut down his side of the field — four passes came his way, but only one 2-yard catch got through.