‘Women of Rock and Soul’ Concert Friday Night at Imperial Theatre

The Women of Rock and Soul benefit show, crafted by Ryan Abel, is set for this Friday, Oct. 10. Proceeds will support the Augusta Players' building fund. Eleven local stars will take turns bringing life to songs made famous by Cher, Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, and Diana Ross.

"I think that it's super fun to be celebrating all these incredible female singers from over the past 100 years," said Katie Reagan, according to Augusta Good News. Reagan first hit the stage with the Augusta Players in Gypsy in 2001 at age 13.

The night marks a special comeback as Janika Ivey, Jewett Mukenge, and Christina Shorter join forces again. The three stars, who lit up the stage in last year's Dreamgirls, will sing hits that made The Supremes famous.

This show matches the Augusta Players' new focus on strong women for their 2025-2026 season. Abel picked each song to match the strengths of every singer who'll step into the spotlight.

Since May 2025, the Augusta Players have called 712 Ellis Street home. Workers spent over a year renovating their new location. Money from ticket sales will go to the Augusta Players' capital campaign.