Tourette’s Advocate Urges Capaldi, Eilish to Share Stories, Normalize Neurodivergence

A split image of Billie Eilish on the left and Lewis Capaldi on the right.
A prominent voice for Tourette's Syndrome awareness wants top musicians to share more about their experiences with the condition. In a recent podcast talk, John Davidson asked stars Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish to speak up.

"They are on a huge platform and I just wish they were able to talk more about their condition and how it affects them — give that extra little push, because they're out there in the public eye constantly," said Davidson, per BBC

Davidson has been raising Tourette's awareness since 1989, when he released his documentary film John's Not Mad.

The condition affects one in 100 UK students, according to the BBC. People with Tourette's make sounds and movements they can't control, called tics. These tics often increase in frequency and severity when they feel worried or stressed.

Davidson praised Capaldi's bold show at Glastonbury. The singer faced his tics while singing to 100,000 fans. "Nobody wants to have Tourette's but I'm sure he feels very proud that he can entertain a crowd of 100,000 people having this condition that once upon a time was frowned upon," Davidson said to BBC.

The upcoming film, I Swear, stars Peter Mullen as Davidson. It shows his life since age 16, when sudden movements, jerks, and vocal outbursts turned his world upside down. "It was devastating. I didn't know what was going on. I was scared and I just wanted to hide all the time," Davidson shared with BBC. "It could destroy a person and it nearly did destroy me on two or three occasions."

Medical experts point out that while Tourette's starts young, many see their signs fade as they grow up. Most cope without medicine, though help exists for tough cases.

After three decades of speaking out, Davidson sees progress but knows more change must come. "Schools, clubs, and sports teams show more understanding now. Still, we need to push for full acceptance of the condition," he said. Celebrities like Capaldi and Eilish could help pave the way for that greater acceptance and understanding.

