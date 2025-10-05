South Carolina Looks To Shock Struggling LSU in Key SEC Football Matchup

South Carolina squares off with LSU, after bye weeks for both teams.

South Carolina has had its share of struggles on the football field this season, but could a stumbling LSU team be exactly what the Gamecocks need?

Stats give South Carolina a 30 percent chance to win against LSU when these teams meet October 11, after a bye week for both teams, according to ESPN.

The Gamecocks won their first SEC game against Kentucky, where the defense struck gold twice, scoring two touchdowns that turned the tide.

Meanwhile, LSU stumbles into this clash. The Tigers lost their perfect record to Ole Miss, their ground attack has stalled, and their once-mighty offense now struggles.

Last year's battle still stings in Columbia. The Gamecocks almost beat LSU, but watched their hopes vanish as the final kick sailed wide, giving the Tigers the win.