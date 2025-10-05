ContestsEvents
South Carolina Looks To Shock Struggling LSU in Key SEC Football Matchup

South Carolina has had its share of struggles on the football field this season, but could a stumbling LSU team be exactly what the Gamecocks need?

Rebecca Allen
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 31: South Carolina Gamecocks players take the field before a football game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

South Carolina squares off with LSU, after bye weeks for both teams.

Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

Stats give South Carolina a 30 percent chance to win against LSU when these teams meet October 11, after a bye week for both teams, according to ESPN.

The Gamecocks won their first SEC game against Kentucky, where the defense struck gold twice, scoring two touchdowns that turned the tide.

Meanwhile, LSU stumbles into this clash. The Tigers lost their perfect record to Ole Miss, their ground attack has stalled, and their once-mighty offense now struggles.

Last year's battle still stings in Columbia. The Gamecocks almost beat LSU, but watched their hopes vanish as the final kick sailed wide, giving the Tigers the win.

The game will air around 7 p.m. on ESPN, ABC, or the SEC Network on Oct. 11.

LSUSouth Carolina
