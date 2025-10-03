South Carolina Ranks Third in U.S. Nuclear Power Production, Plans to Grow

Nuclear power supplies over half of South Carolina's electricity needs. The state stands third nationwide in nuclear output per resident. The 42,000 nuclear workers contribute $11 billion each year to the state.

"We are definitely interested in South Carolina being our home for a long time," said Joe Klecha, chief nuclear officer at The Nuclear Co., according to Carolina News and Reporter. "Making sure that we can achieve not only what the president put out in executive orders, but what the governor mentioned in his State of the State, about South Carolina being the epicenter of the nuclear renaissance."

Following Governor Henry McMaster's April 2025 statement, The Nuclear Co. selected Richland County as its next base. The state runs four active plants now.

At the University of South Carolina, mechanical engineering chief Dr. Travis Knight sees promise ahead. "It's a good time to be in engineering at Carolina. We're growing in students and growing in programs," said Knight.

Finding skilled staff tops the list of needs. "How do we create the next generation of nuclear professionals?" Klecha asked. USC's nuclear program, running strong for 21 years, trains future experts.

"The safety record speaks for itself," Knight stated. "[It] has been, for a long time, the lowest-cost form of base load energy."

USC student Zachary Gardiner, studying chemical engineering, backs the field's growth. "It's great for having something that's sustainable and reliable for the future of our nation," said Gardiner.