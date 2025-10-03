Salvation Army Stops Taking Project Share Applications in Augusta, Seeking Donations to Rebuild Fund

Augusta's Salvation Army has closed applications to new rent and utility aid requests. The $200,000 Project Share fund is empty. They've helped 900 locals stay in their homes - double last year's count.

"We've had enough funds, really, to help out all of the people who submit applications for utility and rental assistance. But when Helene hit, things changed for sure. We saw what we would normally see in a month, in a day, right after the moratorium was lifted," said Janelys Villalta, Salvation Army of Augusta marketing and public relations manager, according to WRDW.

Hurricane Helene hit families hard, finding themselves stuck between bills and basic needs. The storm's impact left countless households scrambling for emergency housing support.

Within days, the city's emergency program had nothing left to give. This quick drain points to widespread money troubles in the area.

The Community Foundation of the CSRA stepped up with critical funds. "We were able to assist over 90 nonprofits locally with immediate relief and recovery programming, lost revenue, and things of that nature," said Lasima Turmon, who runs programs at the Community Foundation.

A new grant from the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund at the Community Foundation means some aid can start flowing again. Those who need help must put in their requests through the website.

"We don't know if we're going to receive 500 applications like we did this summer or if we're going to only receive a few 100. We are one of those programs that's here all the time to help with those decisions," Villalta said.