Road Projects Lead to Lane Closures Across Columbia County in October

Major roadwork started Oct. 1, 2025, at five locations across Columbia County. The projects will block traffic until mid-October. Crews plan both day and night work at key spots.

Road work at Horizon South Parkway and Gateway Boulevard will block lanes from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Traffic slows to a crawl as machines tear up old pavement.

Night work hits the Furys Ferry Road and North Belair Road crossing after dark. From 6 p.m. until dawn, workers tackle the big job of making Furys Ferry wider. This pattern stays until Oct. 8.

At three more spots, Reeves Construction takes the lead. Their machines block parts of Louisville Road in daylight hours through Oct. 10. Baker Place Road sees similar work ending Oct. 8. On Shucraft Road, crews block lanes from morning through late afternoon until Oct. 7.

"Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected," county officials said in a press release, according to The Augusta Press.