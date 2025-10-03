Golden Harvest Augutsa Kicks Off 2025 ‘It’s Spooky to Be Hungry’ Campaign

ContestsEvents
The 33rd It's Spooky to be Hungry food drive began on October 1, 2025, to raise $400,000 to provide food for tables across Augusta and the CSRA region. 

Rebecca Allen
The 33rd It's Spooky to be Hungry food drive began on October 1, 2025, to raise $400,000 to provide food for tables across Augusta and the CSRA region. That money turns into a million meals for those in need.

"Every October, we are excited and honored that our neighbors join alongside us in ways that not only help put food on the tables of families experiencing food insecurity, but also spark fun and creativity that inspire others to get involved," said President & CEO Amy Breitmann, according to Augusta CEO.

Food shortages affect one in six people — and worse, one in four children goes hungry. These stats mark the worst food crisis in 15 years, reports Doressa Hawes, who runs partnerships at the food bank.

Just $2 can provide five meals. Schools, churches, and local groups band together in this push against hunger. 

This Saturday morning, volunteers will spread out with bright orange door hangers. Each one holds a donation envelope and QR code, explained Abby Muehlfeld, VP of Marketing, per WJBF.

Companies across town will compete to gather cash donations throughout October. Meanwhile, students at local schools will pitch in by collecting food.

The campaign includes four key dates:
Oct. 4 is canvassing, Oct. 25 is food drop-off, Oct. 31 is the virtual donations deadline, and Nov. 18 is the Spooky Celebration and Awards.

Start a fundraiser online or give straight through the website

Augusta
Rebecca Allen
