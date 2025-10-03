Dua Lipa Wows Dallas Fans With Kelly Clarkson Cover at American Airlines Center

At American Airlines Center in Dallas, Dua Lipa stunned 18,000 fans with a surprise twist, singing Kelly Clarkson's "Since U Been Gone" during her two-hour set on September 30. The unexpected cover lit up her "Radical Optimism Tour" stop, continuing a tradition of covering songs by influential local artists.

"Every night we do something different," Dua Lipa said to fans, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She picked the song as a tribute — Clarkson was born in Fort Worth and spent her early years in Burleson.

Her set list spanned 22 songs, with new tracks from Radical Optimism taking center stage. This marked her first Dallas show in three years, returning to the venue where she last performed.

Seven musicians and 14 dancers backed the star all evening. Smoke swirled through laser projections while fire shot up near video screens, creating a dazzling mix of sights and sounds.

During "Levitating," Lipa stepped off stage to meet fans up close. She took pictures and called out to those marking birthdays in the crowd. "Dallas, I'm lost for words," she told the audience, per Dallas Observer. "I'm living my dream, doing what I love."

The night started strong with "Training Season." Each song brought fresh costumes and new energy to the stage. Hits like "Break My Heart," "Physical," and "Don't Start Now" kept fans on their feet, and when "Houdini" played at the end, the crowd still wanted more.

The September 30 show was the first of two consecutive events scheduled in Dallas. The stop is part of her North American tour, which continues into South America.