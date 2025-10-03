Augusta Players Kick Off 81st Season With ‘The Color Purple’ Musical

At the Imperial Theatre, The Color Purple musical opens this weekend, marking the start of the Augusta Players' 81st year. The production launches a series focused on strong female characters.

"I've done this for 50 years. I've never been affected this deeply by anything, and I've done a lot of shows, in a lot of places, at a lot of different levels. This is remarkable in the biggest sense of the word," said Scott Seidl, according to Augusta Good News.

Based on Alice Walker's 1983 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, this musical has struck a chord with many. First as a book, then as a film with Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, and now on stage, the story keeps finding new ways to move people.

In the main role, Shantelle Wheeler brings Celie to life. "It mirrors my life a little bit. With my own history, it's very resonant," she said. The part has given Wheeler a chance to work through her own past.

Joining Wheeler on stage, Olaundra Grace takes on Shug Avery's role while Terrell Pressley plays Mister. Fans might know Pressley from his work in Dreamgirls with the group.

Instead of basic teaching, Seidl puts his energy into making each scene shine. The actors know their parts so well that they can spend time making small changes to their emotional delivery.

"This is the right cast at the right time because I don't think it would be what it's going to be if it was not for this configuration of people," Wheeler said.