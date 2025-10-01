Dua Lipa Rocks Miami With Ariana Grande Cover on Radical Optimism Tour

At the Kaseya Center in Miami, Dua Lipa thrilled fans with a cover of "One Last Time" by Ariana Grande. The September 27 performance marked another stop on her current tour.

She's made each city's show unique with local music tributes. In Brisbane, the crowd roared as she tackled AC/DC's "Highway to Hell." Boston fans danced to her take on Donna Summer's "Bad Girls." She also put her spin on Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" at an earlier stop.

The Miami shows packed two nights with music. Fans jumped to their feet for "Houdini" and swayed to "Don't Start Now." The set mixed new tracks from her 2024 release with past hits like "Physical" and "One Kiss."

Her September Madison Square Garden run also left a mark. "4 SOLD OUT NIGHTS AT MSG!!! 4 unforgettable nights filled with the most electric, unstoppable energy," she posted on Instagram. Fans packed the venue to the rafters each night.

New York brought special moments to the stage. Music icons stepped into the spotlight — Nile Rodgers joined Saturday's show, while Lenny Kravitz rocked with her on Sunday. The crowd went wild for both surprise appearances.

The shows bring 22 songs to life, each set a mix of fresh material with fan favorites. After wowing Australia and Europe, she's now crossing North America. Next up: Canadian crowds await their turn to catch the musical spectacle.