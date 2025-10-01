ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Dua Lipa Rocks Miami With Ariana Grande Cover on Radical Optimism Tour

At the Kaseya Center in Miami, Dua Lipa thrilled fans with a cover of “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande. The September 27 performance marked another stop on her current…

Melissa Liane
Dua Lipa performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on September 20, 2025 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

At the Kaseya Center in Miami, Dua Lipa thrilled fans with a cover of "One Last Time" by Ariana Grande. The September 27 performance marked another stop on her current tour.

She's made each city's show unique with local music tributes. In Brisbane, the crowd roared as she tackled AC/DC's "Highway to Hell." Boston fans danced to her take on Donna Summer's "Bad Girls." She also put her spin on Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" at an earlier stop.

The Miami shows packed two nights with music. Fans jumped to their feet for "Houdini" and swayed to "Don't Start Now." The set mixed new tracks from her 2024 release with past hits like "Physical" and "One Kiss."

Her September Madison Square Garden run also left a mark. "4 SOLD OUT NIGHTS AT MSG!!! 4 unforgettable nights filled with the most electric, unstoppable energy," she posted on Instagram. Fans packed the venue to the rafters each night.

New York brought special moments to the stage. Music icons stepped into the spotlight — Nile Rodgers joined Saturday's show, while Lenny Kravitz rocked with her on Sunday. The crowd went wild for both surprise appearances.

The shows bring 22 songs to life, each set a mix of fresh material with fan favorites. After wowing Australia and Europe, she's now crossing North America. Next up: Canadian crowds await their turn to catch the musical spectacle.

For tickets and tour dates, fans should visit Dua Lipa's website

Ariana GrandeDua Lipa
Melissa LianeWriter
Related Stories
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: October 2Megan Zahnd
Brandon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MusicPanic! At The Disco Announces 20th Anniversary Box Set for Debut Album
Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMadonna’s Emotional Reconciliation with Late Brother Sparks New Album Inspired by Forgiveness
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect