Elizabeth Taylor Estate Drops Limited-Edition Sweatshirt Ahead of Taylor Swift Album

An orange sweatshirt marks an unexpected link between old and new Hollywood. The Elizabeth Taylor Estate just released a special piece tied to Swift's upcoming record, The Life of a Showgirl. Buyers can snag the $65 crewneck starting October 3.

White letters spell out "Elizabeth Taylor" against bright orange fabric. The design matches Swift's chosen colors for her latest work.

This special release stems from Swift's track, "Elizabeth Taylor," set as the second song on her album. Back in August, Swift shared these details while appearing on a podcast interview.

The screen legend Elizabeth's son, Christopher Wilding, backs the project. "She is a rare, positive role model for young girls," he told TMZ. He praised her charitable work and strong principles.

Swift's connection to the Hollywood star isn't new. Her 2017 song "...Ready For It?" referenced the famous Taylor-Burton romance: "He can be my jailer/Burton to this Taylor."