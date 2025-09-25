Coachella 2026 Sells Out in Record Time: Demand Soars Amid Industry Resurgence

Three days was all it took for Coachella Music and Arts Festival to sell every ticket for its 2026 shows. Not since 2023 had the event sold out this fast. The news hit social media on Monday.

Fans paid $649 for first weekend passes and $549 for the second weekend. The shows run April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026, at Indio's Empire Polo Club.

"She's gone, dance on. See you in April," read the festival's Instagram post, which pointed fans to a waitlist for both weekends.

This quick sellout marks a big shift. Past events took weeks to fill seats. Sometimes second weekend spots stayed open until showtime. Now, the buzz is back.

The 2026 stage will shine with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and Anyma. A tip from Shuter Scoop says, "Sabrina's the one fans want." While Bieber keeps his base, Carpenter "has captured the cultural moment."

Making waves, Karol G steps up as the first Latina star to lead Coachella. Music fans can also catch Nine Inch Nails joining forces with Boys Noize for a one-of-a-kind show.

The mix spans genres with The Strokes, Young Thug, Iggy Pop, Kaskade, Suicidal Tendencies, and K-pop stars BIGBANG making their return. Many more acts fill out the packed schedule.