Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Cowboy

Get To Know Cowboy:
Cowboy is a very loving hound dog! He's believed to be around 3 years old. He loves other dogs, he is so sweet and so skinny! This poor boy needs a family to love and care for him.
You never meet a grouchy hound. Cowboy is available at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
