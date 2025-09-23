Madison Beer Drops First Single of 2025 With Upbeat Dance Track ‘Yes Baby’

The first track of 2025 from Madison Beer just hit YouTube. "Yes Baby" brings a mix of dance beats and bright synths, backed by a music video that pulls from past decades.

"'Yes Baby' is really just a fun and flirty song. After I shot the music video, though, it took on a whole new energy, and just feels like a song you want to blast with your friends," said Beer, according to Rolling Stone.

Beer worked with Aerin Moreno to direct the video. They drew from classic workout tapes, filling the scenes with group dances and fitness moves straight from the 1980s.

Since "15 Minutes" came out last summer, fans have wanted fresh music. While "Make You Mine" got a GRAMMY nomination in dance-pop, it missed the win.

Two years back, Silence Between Songs hit the charts. Beer spent last year on stages worldwide with the Spinnin Tour. Sources close to the artist hint at more music soon — maybe even a full album.

The numbers keep climbing for Beer's past work. "Reckless" hit Platinum status. Three more tracks — "Make You Mine," "Good in Goodbye," and "Baby" — earned Gold.

Her music crosses borders well. Both albums made it to number 28 in the UK. The Jax Jones collaboration "All Day And Night" landed at number 10 on the Singles Chart.