Pillsbury Rolls Out Rainbow Sourdough Mix Following Taylor Swift’s Baking Comments

Heather Matthews
A new twist on breadmaking hits stores next fall as Pillsbury launches its Funfetti Sourdough Bread Mix. The product drops for pre-order on September 24, weeks after Taylor Swift shared her rainbow bread adventures on the podcast New Heights.

Each box packs sourdough mix with a splash of color from Funfetti bits, as stated in Pillsbury promotional material sent to PEOPLE. Buyers get a 16.6-ounce package with mix, sprinkles, and yeast at $9.99, shipping costs built in.

Swift sparked interest in colorful bread during her August 13 podcast chat. She shared plans for her future nieces: "There's blueberry lemon, there's cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin, and this one I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow — Funfetti sourdough," Swift told the podcast.

Bread has taken center stage in Swift's kitchen. "The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now," she mentioned in the show.

Want to try it? Mark your calendar for noon ET on September 24. Head to Funfetti.com for pre-orders of this special mix. 

