Pillsbury Rolls Out Rainbow Sourdough Mix Following Taylor Swift’s Baking Comments

A new twist on breadmaking hits stores next fall as Pillsbury launches its Funfetti Sourdough Bread Mix. The product drops for pre-order on September 24, weeks after Taylor Swift shared her rainbow bread adventures on the podcast New Heights.

Each box packs sourdough mix with a splash of color from Funfetti bits, as stated in Pillsbury promotional material sent to PEOPLE. Buyers get a 16.6-ounce package with mix, sprinkles, and yeast at $9.99, shipping costs built in.

Swift sparked interest in colorful bread during her August 13 podcast chat. She shared plans for her future nieces: "There's blueberry lemon, there's cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin, and this one I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow — Funfetti sourdough," Swift told the podcast.

Bread has taken center stage in Swift's kitchen. "The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now," she mentioned in the show.