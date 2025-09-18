Miley Cyrus Unveils Emotional New Song ‘Secrets’ Honoring Dad Amidst Family Turmoil

A new track titled "Secrets" drops September 19, featuring Miley Cyrus with rock icons Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham. The song is a musical gift crafted for her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

On Tuesday, fans got their first taste when Miley shared a raw vocal snippet on Instagram. She sang, "Anywhere you go/ You know I'll follow." She was dressed in white as she stared into the lens.

"For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called 'Secrets,' and got my favorite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it," Billy Ray Cyrus posted on Instagram as he celebrated turning 64 on August 25.

The track is centered on the value of bonds and trust: "Secrets, I want to keep your secrets/ Like sunlight in the shadows/ Like footsteps in the grass/ I won't ever break my promise/ Like a songbird in the silence/ Like stones against the glass."

Miley shared the song's roots on a recent podcast, "I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn't really want to know. I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family."