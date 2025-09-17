ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Frida

Get To Know Frida: Frida came to the shelter neglected; she had scars and fur loss. She is now getting her gorgeous coat back, but she needs a home. Someone…

Cody
Aiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Frida:

Frida came to the shelter neglected; she had scars and fur loss. She is now getting her gorgeous coat back, but she needs a home. Someone who can love her and give her the care and attention she deserves.

There is no dog that will appreciate you more!

She cries in her kennel all day, hoping for any sign of love.

Frida is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

View the post on Facebook
adoptable dogsDogswet nose wednesday
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect