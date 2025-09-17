Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Frida
Get To Know Frida: Frida came to the shelter neglected; she had scars and fur loss. She is now getting her gorgeous coat back, but she needs a home. Someone…
Get To Know Frida:
Frida came to the shelter neglected; she had scars and fur loss. She is now getting her gorgeous coat back, but she needs a home. Someone who can love her and give her the care and attention she deserves.
There is no dog that will appreciate you more!
She cries in her kennel all day, hoping for any sign of love.
Frida is available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
Please Share.