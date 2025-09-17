This Day in Top 40 History: September 17

On Sept. 17, 2011, "Someone Like You" by Adele notched its second of nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was the second single from Adele's sophomore album, 21. It rose to the top spot after her stunning performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Here's more Top 40 music history from Sept. 17.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-topping hits had their moment in the spotlight:

2016: The Chainsmokers and Halsey enjoyed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with their electropop club song "Closer." The song remains a staple, having become a club classic.

2022: The long-awaited third album from Harry Styles, Harry's House, hit the shelves in May. By Sept. 17, two songs were in the top 3: "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking."

Notable Recordings and Performances

These Sept. 17 recordings and performances left their mark on the music industry:

1964: The Beatles performed a concert in Kansas City, receiving $150,000 for their appearance, which was the most paid to any act for a concert at the time.

1974: Bob Dylan recorded "Shelter from the Storm" and "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go." Both songs were part of his 15th album, Blood on the Tracks.

1978: Queen staged a bicycle race at Wimbledon Greyhound Stadium with 65 models in the nude. If you've ever wondered how the band captured the music video or the image on the cover of the "Bicycle Race" single, now you know.

1997: For the first time in 20 years, Fleetwood Mac embarked on a tour, starting in Connecticut. The tour also produced a live album, The Dance.

2022: Lady Gaga had to end the final show of her The Chromatica Ball tour early due to a severe lightning storm. She had only five songs left on the setlist, but prioritized fan safety and ended the show and the tour.

2024: Chappell Roan played her first show in Ireland as part of The Midwest Princess tour. The Dublin concert was also the final show of the tour's European leg.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Nothing ever stays the same in this industry, as these events on Sept. 17 show:

1967: The Doors agreed to change the lyrics of "Light My Fire" to avoid saying "Girl, we couldn't get much higher" during their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Despite the agreement, Jim Morrison sang the original line, and the show's producers later decided not to invite the band back.

1991: Guns N' Roses made the biggest shipment in pop history when they dispatched 4 million copies of Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, releasing the two-part album together to lower costs for fans.