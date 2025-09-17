3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried’s ‘The Housemaid’ Trailer

The new trailer for The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, has dropped, and suddenly, we’re asking ourselves some very important questions. Spoiler: none of them are “Should we watch this?” because the answer is obviously yes.

The Housemaid (2025) Official Trailer – Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar

Who is the Psycho in The Housemaid?

The movie follows Sweeney as Millie, a young woman who applies to be a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family. She’s interviewed by Nina Winchester (Seyfried), who appears to have the perfect life with her husband, played by Brandon Sklenar, and their daughter. But Millie soon discovers that the household hides dark secrets, and by the end of the trailer, it’s clear that she does too.

The trailer did a great job in making us question who is more unhinged. Sweeney or Seyfried? To be honest, we still haven’t gotten around to reading the book on which the movie is based, so we’re approaching the trailer with zero expectations. At the beginning, Sweeney looks like she’s one creaky floorboard away from a full meltdown, while Seyfried plays mysterious perfection just a little too well. But towards the end, we see Sweeney is up to par with Seyfried’s psychotic tendencies.

New Scream Queen

Several scenes show Seyfried screaming uncontrollably, and we might have just found our new scream queen. Her acting is more subtle than most performances in a thriller, but that mellow demeanor makes her all the more unsettling.

Why Do Creepy Houses Always Look Like They’re from an HGTV Show?

Seriously, who is the interior designer for these mansions that housed the darkest secrets? It’s like they try to make it as cheery and bright as possible to contrast the creepy and disturbing scenes that we are about to see. Sure, it’s terrifying, but it’s also kind of chic and aesthetic? HGTV, but make it scary.

The Verdict

The Housemaid looks like it’s going to be equal parts haunting and something we will definitely watch once it lands on streaming. With Sweeney and Seyfried leading the way (plus the handsome men Sklenar and Michele Morone as a groundskeeper), we’re fully prepared to sleep with one eye open and be wary of hiring help when/if we become that rich.