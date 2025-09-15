Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada Musical Cast Album Set for September Release

The West End musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada has officially recorded its original cast album, showcasing performances by Vanessa Williams, Georgie Buckland, and other standout cast members. The musical, which opened at the Dominion Theatre, has broken box office records and become the fastest-selling show in the theatre's history.

Elton John shared his excitement about the project, stating, "The subject matter of The Devil Wears Prada absolutely screams out for music... The best musicals leave people with a joyous feeling, and that's completely how I felt writing this."

This production, directed by Jerry Mitchell, follows Andy, who has just landed a job at a high-profile fashion magazine working under the formidable Miranda Priestly. With music by Elton John and Shaina Taub, the show explores ambition and sacrifice and personal development to form a stylish and empowering story based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling 2003 book and its 2006 film version, which grossed over $326 million globally.

The album, produced by Giles Martin, features 18 songs performed by the original cast, while the LP version includes 12 tracks. Matt Still and Kim Bullard produced Elton John's demos, along with two special demos, "I Mean Business" and "The Devil Wears Prada," to detail his creative process. A new single, "Miranda Girl," performed by Georgie Buckland, has been released with a music video to promote the album.

The original cast recording will be released on Sept. 19 in digital, CD, and LP formats through Island EMI, with pre-orders now available online. A special signing event will take place at the Dominion Theatre on the same day, offering fans a prosecco reception and the opportunity to have their copies signed by the cast.