Ed Sheeran Moving to the United States, Setting Sights on a Nashville Country Music Career

British pop star Ed Sheeran plans to switch his Suffolk home for American soil this month. His next big move includes a US tour and bold plans to step into country music.

"I'm just about to move to America. I feel like I might be the only person moving to America," the "Shape of You" hotmaker joked on a recent podcast interview. "I'm going on tour there for a while, and I have a family, so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there."

While the 34-year-old didn't specify his next stop in America, he had previously expressed his desire to move to Nashville because he wanted to transition to country music.

"When you transition to a country, you can't transition back. Nashville is my favorite city in the States, and it's always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country," Sheeran said in an April interview.

This news comes only two months after he received backlash for stating that he culturally identifies as Irish despite being born and bred in England. Ed Sheeran expressed in another interview, "I class my culture as Irish. I think that's what I grew up with."

The multi-GRAMMY-winning artist explained that while he was raised in Suffolk, his dad, John Sheeran, is from Belfast, so he naturally spent a lot of his childhood holidays in Ireland.

"My first musical experiences were in Ireland. I grew up with trad music in the house. So I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain," he stated, only to receive a lot of backlash from netizens who claimed he was "pretending," as reported by Daily Mail.

Back in Suffolk, Sheeran's £3.7 million estate stands out. Known as "Sheeranville," it features twin pubs, a chapel, and many more amenities. He won't sell — the place stays his.