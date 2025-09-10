ContestsEvents
Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Jelly Roll

Get To Know Jelly Roll: Jelly Roll is a large, mixed-breed pup that’s just over 2 years old. Here’s what FOTAS Aiken has to say about this handsome boy: “Jelly…

Cody
Aiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Jelly Roll:

Jelly Roll is a large, mixed-breed pup that's just over 2 years old. Here's what FOTAS Aiken has to say about this handsome boy:

"Jelly Roll reminds us of a cartoon character! This squishable, adorable, adoptable cutie is the most affectionate dog! He also never passes by a chair without testing it. Maybe he worked in the furniture business before we got him? All we can say is this dog is too much! Too much love!

You just have to come and meet him, you won’t regret it! And you will probably fall in love and take him home (please!)."

Jelly Roll is available at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.  Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Please Share.

Don't you want to take me home?

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
