Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Jelly Roll

Aiken County Animal Shelter

Get To Know Jelly Roll:

Jelly Roll is a large, mixed-breed pup that's just over 2 years old. Here's what FOTAS Aiken has to say about this handsome boy:

"Jelly Roll reminds us of a cartoon character! This squishable, adorable, adoptable cutie is the most affectionate dog! He also never passes by a chair without testing it. Maybe he worked in the furniture business before we got him? All we can say is this dog is too much! Too much love!

You just have to come and meet him, you won’t regret it! And you will probably fall in love and take him home (please!)."

Jelly Roll is available at the Aiken County Animal Shelter.

All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.

The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.

You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.

Don't you want to take me home?

