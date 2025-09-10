Hilary Duff’s Most Slept-On Hits: The Evolution of a Pop Icon

On Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, Hilary Duff revealed she officially has new music on the way, 10 years after the release of her last album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. in 2015.

According to PEOPLE, Duff signed with Atlantic Records and has a docuseries in the works. Directed and executive-produced by Sam Wrench, the project “will chronicle Duff’s long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary’s world,” per the release. It will showcase her “ups, downs, and everything in between,” as fans ride shotgun while she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade. The docuseries will feature stylized interviews, performances, and videos from her personal archive.

Alongside the news, the Sparks singer teased her new chapter on Instagram. “new music … or something 🪩✨🍒,” Duff captioned the post. In the first photo, the Come Clean artist could be seen smiling and leaning back on a chair in a white T-shirt and jeans. In the next snap, she appears to be holding a phone with lyrics as a pair of headphones sits in front of her. The final image shows Duff in the studio with her arms around her husband Matthew Koma as he plays the keyboard.

Hilary Duff: More Than Just a Disney Star

When you hear Hilary Duff, most people immediately think of Lizzie McGuire or the hit single “Come Clean.” But Duff’s music catalog holds hidden gems that show just how much she’s grown as an artist. Over the years, she’s evolved from bubbly teen pop star into a versatile performer, experimenting with different sounds and themes along the way.

Hidden Pop Gems from the Early Days

Duff’s first albums, Metamorphosis and Hilary Duff, gave us catchy radio hits, but they also included some tracks that flew under the radar. Songs like “So Yesterday” and “Why Not” still get attention, but tracks such as “Anywhere But Here” reveal a more introspective side of Hilary.

“Anywhere But Here” explores themes of longing and self-discovery in a way that many teen pop songs shy away from. Fans who dive deeper into her discography often point to this song as a turning point—showing that Hilary could handle more emotional depth than her early image suggested.

Mid-Career Evolution: Experimenting With Sound

After her initial success, Duff took a slightly different direction with Dignity in 2007. This album leaned into electropop and dance, blending catchy hooks with sophisticated production. While tracks like “With Love” made waves, songs such as “Stranger” and “Gypsy Woman” didn’t get the recognition they deserved.

The album marked a shift in Hilary’s music, proving she could tackle more grown-up themes while still keeping her signature pop charm.

Comeback and Contemporary Hits

After a break from music to focus on acting and personal life, Hilary returned with Breathe In. Breathe Out.. While she hasn’t always topped the charts like she did in the early 2000s, songs like “Chasing the Sun” and “All About You” highlight her ability to craft catchy, heartfelt music that resonates with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Hilary Duff’s underrated hits matter because they show the evolution of an artist often pigeonholed by early fame. They also give fans a chance to connect with different sides of her personality—from the carefree teen to the introspective adult navigating love, life, and career growth.