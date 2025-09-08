This Day in Top 40 History: September 8
Sept. 8 has hosted many notable events. In 2023, Olivia Rodrigo released her sophomore album, GUTS, following her viral success with her debut album, Sour. GUTS topped the charts, and all 15 songs on the album reached the Top 40. The corresponding tour, which featured appearances from Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf, grossed over $184 million. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from this day.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These successful artists and songs achieved milestones on Sept. 8:
- 1973: Marvin Gaye launched a two-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his hit, "Let's Get It On." The sultry ballad was one of Motown Records' biggest hits and became Gaye's signature song, having one of the most recognizable introductory riffs of all time.
- 2001: Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule reached No. 1 with their remix, "I'm Real." The song spent a total of five non-consecutive weeks at the top of the charts.
- 2001: The catchy pop song "Can't Get You Out Of My Head" by Kylie Minogue was released. It garners Minogue's international success, becoming her first big hit in the U.S. since 1988.
Cultural Milestones
Many pop culture moments happened on this day, including:
- 1994: It was a memorable night at the Video Music Awards. Michael Jackson and his new bride, Lisa Marie Presley, shared a sloppy onstage kiss, and MCA from the Beastie Boys rushed the stage after losing to R.E.M.'s "Everybody Hurts."
- 2005: A compilation album benefitting War Child International was released. Help!: A Day In The Life featured songs from many artists, such as Coldplay, Radiohead, and Gorillaz.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Sept. 8 witnessed these impressive live performances and recordings:
- 1978: David Bowie released a live album, Stage, which was recorded during concerts in Philadelphia, Providence, and Boston. The album peaked at No. 5 in the U.K., but only achieved No. 44 in the U.S.
- 2019: During the final show of her Be the Cowboy Tour, Mitski announced that she would be taking a hiatus from live performances. In 2021, her popularity soared as her music became a common choice to accompany TikTok videos.
- 2022: Lady Gaga performed in San Francisco, California, as part of her The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour. The outdoor concert was completely sold out, and Gaga sang tracks from A Star Is Born," previous albums, and, of course, Chromatica.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Many artists try new endeavors to capitalize on their fame, and Sept. 8 saw a lot of those experiences, including:
- 1990: A cartoon all about the New Kids On The Block made its debut on the ABC network. The cartoon only lasted one season on air.
- 2003: In a rare use of technological advancements, David Bowie performed an interactive concert with fans across 26 countries. The show was broadcast in cinemas around the world, and Bowie took requests from fans in real time.
- 2020: McDonald's rolled out the Travis Scott Meal as part of their collaboration with the rapper. It was the restaurant's first celebrity menu collaboration since the 1992 McJordan.
Sept. 8 held countless notable moments in Top 40 history, from interactive concerts to the resurgence of a modern-day pop princess. This day has definitely played a major role in Top 40 history.