Charli XCX Stars in Spontaneous Romantic Mystery ‘Erupcja,’ Premiering at Toronto Film Festival

Pop sensation Charli XCX takes her first big screen role in Erupcja, a mysterious romance film set to open at Toronto's International Film Festival. The September debut marks a bold shift from music to movies for the star.

Shot in Warsaw back in August 2024, the film tracks a tourist named Bethany whose plans crumble after a volcanic blast. Her path crosses with Nel, an old friend brought to life by Lena Góra, as chaos unfolds in the Polish capital.

Speaking about how he cast Charli XCX in her first lead role, Director Pete Ohs said to Variety: "It was new to her, but she was seeking out experiences and opportunities to learn and to grow, which was a really cool energy to receive. The way I approach filmmaking has to do with experimentation and fun. We try things and take risks with very little at stake, which was exactly what she needed to hear at this stage of her acting career.”

As Ohs recalled, he met her days before her chart-topping album Brat was released. "She knew good things were coming, but I don't think she knew how good it was going to be. Even at that point, she was expressing interest in acting,” the director said during his chat with Variety.

When the hugely successful album, which later earned her three GRAMMY Awards, started making waves, Ohs began to wonder, “Are we still going to do this movie?” especially since she had a world tour planned starting that September. However, she messaged him stating she would be free in August, and they ended up filming in Poland that month.

The cast of Erupcja brings together talents Jeremy O. Harris, Will Madden, and Agata Trzebuchowska in tight-knit scenes. Magnify will sell it worldwide, while CAA Media Finance takes charge of the US deals.

"If I had done the same pitch and said we were going to shoot in L.A., it would be less interesting to her amongst the chaos that was this huge career milestone. The fact that she took 10 days off to come to Poland in the middle of it all is really wild," said the director.

Breaking from standard methods, Ohs skipped the usual script. "It's not exactly improv, but the rule is that you always say yes," he said. “You have an idea of what's going to happen and we are shooting in order, but we're also writing dialogues before we're shooting them. The night before or an hour before. There's potential to go anywhere, ” he added, explaining the method he's used in his previous five movies.

In Warsaw, the tiny four-person crew blended with tourists. “It was me and the actors, and three or four other people. There weren't any lights, trucks, or equipment. I looked like a tourist with a camera, taking videos of my friends. And then, of course, there was the Charli element of it," Ohs mentioned. When fans spotted Charli XCX on set, they kept their distance and remained respectful.

Drawing from 60s films and French New Wave classics, the movie adds a narrator much like Jules and Jim. Ohs wanted to paint Warsaw in fresh colors, moving past war stories to show its modern spirit.