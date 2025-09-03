Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Hogan
Hogan needs a Hero! This pocket pibble is adorable! Hogan is just over 2 years old. He is so loving and has all the traits of a fabulous pet! Housetrained, snuggly, good with dogs, awesome car rider, medium size, adorable dog!
Hogan is waiting for you to adopt him as the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
All adoptable pets at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are vaccinated, microchipped & fixed.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sundays.
You can make an appointment to see an available pet or just stop by the shelter. If you would like to use the shelter’s new concierge service, call (803) 642-1537 ext. 3765 or email info@fotasaiken.org and make an appointment with an adoption expert.
